BJP attacks Congress over Internet shutdowns in Rajasthan

The BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan for shutting down Internet service frequently in the state during important exams and accused it of washing its hands of law and order responsibility by resorting to the practice to prevent any leak of question papers.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also highlighted a tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had slammed the Central government in 2019 for shutting down Internet service in Jammu and Kashmir, and accused him of double standards over the issue of freedom of expression.

In Kashmir it was done to prevent terror incidents, he said and wondered if the Rajasthan government believes that examinations are more dangerous.

Rathore said Internet service was shut down in Rajasthan four times in the last one month for preventing leaks and cheating.

''In the last 10 years, Internet shutdowns have taken place in Uttar Pradesh 29 times, 17 times in Haryana, 13 times in West Bengal, 10 times in Gujarat and 11 times each in Bihar and Maharashtra. However, in Rajasthan it has happened 78 times,'' he noted.

Internet shutdowns have caused a loss of Rs 800 crore to Rajasthan as they hit trade and other services, Rathore claimed. He alleged that the Rajasthan government has no time to pay attention to law and order with many of its ministers drafted by the Congress for organisational duties in different states, resulting in them not attending their ministerial duties on time.

The state has been hit by dengue and ''thousands'' have died, Rathore alleged, adding that the Rajasthan health minister is often absent from office due to his involvement in organisational work. People of the state are suffering due to the ''rift'' between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's central leadership, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)