Union minister lauds Nagaland MLAs for forming all-party govt

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:53 IST
Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil on Thursday lauded the decision of Nagaland lawmakers to set aside their differences and form an all-party government for the development of the state. The ruling coalition of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and two Independent MLAs had inducted the Opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) into the government on August 16 and named it as United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Patil also praised the state government’s slogan “peace for development and development for peace”.

The Union minister was speaking while inaugurating Thahekhu village council hall-cum -multipurpose building in Dimapur district. Patil said that the building was the biggest hall in all the six northeastern states that he visited.

He asserted that it was the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make villages better than cities for fulfilling the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi.

Nagaland Minister for Rural Development, Metsubo Jamir, and legislators Tovihoto and Azheto were also present at the inauguration programme.

The Union minister arrived in Nagaland on a two-day maiden visit. Patil is scheduled to meet representatives of political parties, visit the World War II cemetery, inaugurate a farmer’s market at T Khel model village, Kohima, and hold meetings with the village councils, village development boards, and state government departments on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

