Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking FIR against Haryana CM

A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned for November 2 the hearing on a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar for allegedly inciting BJP members earlier this month to use criminal force against the protesting farmers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta was hearing the issue of taking cognisance of the petition filed by advocate Amit Sahni, who alleged that a controversial video of the chief minister and BJP member was recorded during a meeting with the workers belonging to the party's 'Kisan morcha' at his residence at Chandigarh on October 3.

He submitted that Khattar had asked his party members to create volunteers and don't be afraid of going to jail for 2-6 months.

“The accused further asked its partymen that they would not be able to learn so much in the meetings but the time spent in jail would make them (partymen) big leaders as their name will be registered in the history,'' the advocate said adding that ''the tone and manner of such statement are self-explanatory and as such accused being on the constitutional post cannot be permitted to promote enmity, hate, and violence.” The petition alleged that Khattar has committed an offence under various sections, including 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

It claimed that in the video, the CM was seen instigating party workers to use criminal force against the protesting farmers and “to create 500- 600-1,000 volunteers in every district of north and west Haryana, and be ready to face sticks, imprisonment, which will make them big leaders.” The petition urged the court to summon the Khattar and punish him under the law, and also direct the police officials concerned to investigate him by lodging an FIR.

