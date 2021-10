TN CM Stalin greets Canada's new Indian origin Minister

Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday greeted Anita Anand of Indian Tamil origin, who has been appointed as Defence Minister of Canada.

Stalin tweeted, ''I'm happy to know that Hon'ble Anita Anand - a person of Tamil origin & a former Professor of Law - has been appointed as the Minister of National Defence after her appreciable stint as Procurement Minister during the pandemic. I convey my best wishes to excel in her new role.'' Indian-origin Canadian politician Anita Anand was on Tuesday appointed as the country's new Defence Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

