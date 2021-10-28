HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 9 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL33 UP-YOGI-T20 MATCH-SEDITION Sedition law will be invoked against those celebrating Pak victory in T20 match: Adityanath Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that sedition law will be invoked against those celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the recent T-20 World Cup match.

DES38 UP-STUDENTS-SEDITION Kashmiri students held over pro-Pak slogans booked for sedition, sent to 14-day judicial custody Noida: Three Kashmiri students arrested in Agra for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans were on Thursday booked for sedition, Uttar Pradesh Police officials said.

DES43 UP-SHAH-VISIT Amit Shah to arrive in Lucknow on Friday to attend organisational meetings of BJP Lucknow: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Lucknow on Friday to attend organisational meetings of the party and start a membership drive ahead of next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

DES14 UP-POLLS-BJP-MORCHA As SBSP cozies up to Akhilesh, BJP bags support of seven parties Lucknow: A group of seven small parties has announced support to the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, close on the heels of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) forming an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

DES34 UP-COLLEGES-PROFESSORS UP govt lifts bar on promotion of associate professors of state-run colleges Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday lifted the bar on the promotion of associate professors of the state-run and aided colleges, a move likely to benefit around 4,000 employees at about 500 such institutions.

DEL80 HR-RAJNATH-LD LAB India not for starting conflicts but always ready to face challenges: Rajnath Panchkula: Starting any conflict is against the values of peace-loving India but it is always prepared to face any challenge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. DES2 HR-WOMEN FARMERS-ACCIDENT 3 women farmers killed, 2 injured as truck hits them near Tikri border Bahadurgarh (Haryana): Three women farmers were killed and two others injured after a truck hit them near the Tikri border in Haryana's Bahadurgarh early Thursday, police said.

DES49 PB-AMARINDER-SHAH Amarinder-Shah meeting over farm laws postponed Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the farm laws was postponed on Thursday.

DES51 PB-BJP Nava Punjab Naal BJP: Party reveals its poll strategy post-SAD alliance Chandigarh: Warming to the 2022 state assembly elections, the BJP on Thursday sprung its poll slogan of “Nava Punjab Naal BJP”, saying the party will field candidates on all 117 assembly seats in the state and give due recognition to every section of the society.

DES57 PB-KEJRIWAL-FARMING Will make agriculture profitable if voted to power: Kejriwal to Punjab farmers Mansa: Transforming agriculture into a profitable profession will the goal and no farmer will commit suicide if AAP is voted to power in Punjab in next year’s Assembly polls, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal here on Thursday.

DES36 UKD-MODI-DHAMI PM Modi has done for Kedarnath what could not be achieved in centuries: Uttarakhand CM Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contributed to Kedarnath what could not be done for the Himalayan temple in centuries, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday.

DES15 UKD-KEDARNATH-PRIEST Kedarpuri reconstruction: Kedarnath priest alleges misuse of funds by U'khand govt Dehradun: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath on November 5, a priest of the Himalayan temple has alleged misuse of government funds allocated for the Kedarpuri reconstruction projects by the BJP-led Uttarakhand dispensation.

DES56 HP-VIRUS-CASES Himachal Pradesh records 213 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus case count increased to 2,23,619 on Thursday as 213 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll climbed to 3,729 with four new fatalities, a health official said.

