YSRCP seeks derecognition of TDP over use of abusive language against AP CM, others

A delegation of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP on Thursday met Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and demanded the derecognition of the TDP over the use of abusive language by its leaders against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, among others.

During the meeting, the YSR Congress Party delegation also urged the CEC to fill up the 14 vacant positions in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, YSRCP general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy, who led the party delegation, alleged that Telugu Desam Party leaders used abusive language against the Andhra Pradesh CM, ruling party leaders and police officers.

He said the Election Commission (EC) should take stringent action against the TDP and set an example so that decency and decorum in public life are maintained and democratic ethics in the country are preserved.

''We have requested the EC to derecognise the party,'' Reddy said.

In a representation to the EC, the YSRCP alleged that the opposition TDP has resorted to ''intoxicating and poisoning'' the minds of the people through an ''orchestrated campaign'' by spreading false propaganda, showing the state in poor light by linking it to drugs.

It said that the EC's role is not only to ensure free and fair elections but also to strengthen electoral democracy in the country. One of the most important aspects of maintaining the sanctity of the electoral system is to ensure that no damage is caused to the reputation of elected offices or those occupying such offices.

Failure to do so will have an adverse impact on the public's perception of the stability and functioning of such elected offices and tarnish their faith in the electoral process as a whole, it added.

In the meeting with the CEC, Reddy, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said the YSRCP also discussed 14 vacant positions in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

''We have requested the EC to fill up the positions. They responded positively,'' he said.

