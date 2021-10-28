Left Menu

YSRCP seeks derecognition of TDP over use of abusive language against AP CM, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:18 IST
YSRCP seeks derecognition of TDP over use of abusive language against AP CM, others
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP on Thursday met Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and demanded the derecognition of the TDP over the use of abusive language by its leaders against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, among others.

During the meeting, the YSR Congress Party delegation also urged the CEC to fill up the 14 vacant positions in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, YSRCP general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy, who led the party delegation, alleged that Telugu Desam Party leaders used abusive language against the Andhra Pradesh CM, ruling party leaders and police officers.

He said the Election Commission (EC) should take stringent action against the TDP and set an example so that decency and decorum in public life are maintained and democratic ethics in the country are preserved.

''We have requested the EC to derecognise the party,'' Reddy said.

In a representation to the EC, the YSRCP alleged that the opposition TDP has resorted to ''intoxicating and poisoning'' the minds of the people through an ''orchestrated campaign'' by spreading false propaganda, showing the state in poor light by linking it to drugs.

It said that the EC's role is not only to ensure free and fair elections but also to strengthen electoral democracy in the country. One of the most important aspects of maintaining the sanctity of the electoral system is to ensure that no damage is caused to the reputation of elected offices or those occupying such offices.

Failure to do so will have an adverse impact on the public's perception of the stability and functioning of such elected offices and tarnish their faith in the electoral process as a whole, it added.

In the meeting with the CEC, Reddy, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said the YSRCP also discussed 14 vacant positions in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

''We have requested the EC to fill up the positions. They responded positively,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021