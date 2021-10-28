Cong urges EC to cancel Huzurabad bypoll in Telangana

Alleging that the ruling TRS and BJP indulged in violation of election code of conduct and distribution of money to influence voters in the October 30 bye-election to Huzurabad assembly constituency in Telangana, the Congress on Thursday urged the Election Commission to cancel the bypoll and make efforts to conduct it by ensuring a level playing field for all contestants.

''We wish to submit that both TRS and BJP are resorting to illegal and shameless violation of Election Code of Conduct and unprecedented misuse of power, distribution of money and gifts in order to unduly influence voters in Huzurabad bye-election by these power hungry and undemocratic forces,'' AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju and other leaders said in a memorandum submitted to the Election Commission in Delhi.

The Huzurabad bye-election campaign is in news for all the wrong reasons and both TRS and BJP have left no stone unturned to misuse power and woo voters with dishonest, deceitful methods and corrupt means, the party alleged.

Distribution of cash, gifts like sarees, utensils, sports kits, watches, silver and gold ornaments and other expensive items was done by both BJP and TRS, it claimed.

''Loads of alcohol is also flowing freely and even wreaking havoc in local families as both the parties are distributing it freely to unduly influence male voters,'' it said.

The party also alleged that official machinery is being misused.

In this backdrop, Congress feels that the conduct of a free and fair election in Huzurabad is completely ruled out and is urging the Chief Election Commissioner to urgently intervene, it said.

''Every Indian deserves a free and fair election and in order to ensure the same, we urge the Chief Election Commissioner of India to cancel the Huzurabad bye-election and make efforts again to conduct it.... and ensuring a level playing field for all contestants,'' it said.

The bye-election has been necessitated following the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June in the wake of his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land grabbing.

Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, had quit TRS and joined BJP. He is seeking re-election on BJP ticket.

The counting of votes would be taken up on November 2.

