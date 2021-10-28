New Punjab with BJP: Party reveals its poll strategy post-SAD alliance

The BJP on Thursday unveiled its poll slogan “Nava Punjab, Bhajpa de naal'' meaning a new Punjab with the BJP, and said it will field candidates on all 117 assembly seats in the 2022 elections, giving recognition to every section of society.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat made a mention of his party’s new poll slogan while talking to reporters about the BJP’s poll strategy without its old ally SAD on the sidelines of a meeting with the party’s district-level office-bearers here in Chandigarh.

Besides Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat, who is also the party affairs in-charge in Punjab, the meeting was attended by Union ministers Hardeep Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi, both co-incharges of the party affairs in the state.

Dubbing opposition parties Congress, SAD and APP as ''totally bereft of any vision to lead the state to prosperity'', Shekhawat said, “Punjabis are dissatisfied with the miserable performance of these parties which will be routed at the hustings.” Elaborating upon various measures taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre in the last seven years, Shekhawat said the BJP delivered justice to the Sikhs after 35 years against the injustice meted out to them in the 1984 riots.

Shekhawat also recalled the crapping of the “black list” of expatriate Sikhs, the opening of the Kartarpur corridor after the partition and the abolition of GST on the ‘langar’ at Harminder Sahib as other pro-Sikh measures.

He also listed the establishment of AIIMS at Bathinda and Amritsar besides PGI's satellite centres at Sangrur and Ferozepur.

''We deliver and not merely promise,” he said while expressing the party resolve to contest all 117 Punjab assembly seats in 2022 without any alliance with the SAD which walked out of the NDA amid the farmers’ protest against the three central farm laws early this year.

“We will go to the people with an outlined agenda of bringing prosperity and opportunity for everyone and commit that the mafia raj will be wiped out in the state,'' he said.

On the issue of farmers’ protests, the Union Jal Shakti Minister said the government has already held 11 rounds of talks with farm unions and took the extra step of stalling the laws for 18 months.

''Our initiative to address the issue can never be doubted. Our doors are always open for talks,'' he said.

Speaking on the issue of the enlargement of the BSF’s territorial jurisdiction up to 50 km inside Punjab from the international Indo-Pak border, Shekhawat said the national security can never be compromised.

The incidents of drug smuggling and drones carrying weapons inside Punjab had increased manifold, prompting former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to raise this pertinent issue with Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly, he said.

Present Chief Minister Charanjit Channi too had recently met the Home Minister and brought up this issue but stepped back owing to political pressure, he said.

This November 8 assembly session to discuss these issues is nothing but a strategy to divert people’s attention, he said.

