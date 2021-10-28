Biden says Democrats reached historic deal on spending bill

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the Democratic Party has reached a historic economic framework on a spending bill that includes historic investments in the country and people and that will help reduce the deficit.

Biden made the remarks from the White House, just before he is expected to head overseas for a meeting of G20 leaders in Rome and then the U.N. climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

