Biden says Democrats reached 'historic' deal on spending bill

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the Democratic Party has reached an economic framework on a spending bill that includes historic investments in the country and that will help reduce the deficit.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:40 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the Democratic Party has reached an economic framework on a spending bill that includes historic investments in the country and that will help reduce the deficit. Biden made the remarks from the White House, just before he is expected to head overseas for a meeting of G20 leaders in Rome and then the U.N. climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Today, I’m pleased to announce after months of tough and thoughtful negotiations, I think we have, I know we have a historic economic framework," Biden said. Despite Biden's optimism, the fate of his spending plan remains uncertain as a rift between progressive and moderate Democrats continues to slow progress of Biden's twin spending measures, a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a separate $1.75 trillion partisan plan to expand the social safety net and tackle climate change. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

