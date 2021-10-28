Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:41 IST
Voting for Rajasthan Assembly bypolls on Oct 30
The voting for bypolls to Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on October 30 amid tight security arrangements, a senior official said.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that 16 candidates are in the fray in the two constituencies and a total of 638 polling booths have been set up.

A total of 5,11,455 voters -- 2,53,831 in Vallabhnagar and 2,57,624 in Dhariawad -- are eligible to exercise their franchise, he said.

Gupta said that 4,468 security personnel have been deployed in both constituencies to ensure free, fair and peaceful voting.

The voting will be conducted according to the COVID-19 guidelines, he added.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

The bypolls were necessitated after Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Singh Shaktawat and BJP legislator from Dhariyavad Gautam Lal Meena died due to COVID-19 on January 20 and May 19, respectively.

