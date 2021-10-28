Cong demands death sentence for teacher's killer, criminal conspiracy case against min

Drawing a parallel between the Nirbhaya case and the kidnap and murder of the woman teacher in tribal Kalahandi earlier this month, the opposition Congress on Thursday demanded death sentence for the culprits and booking of Odisha’s Minister of State for Home D S Mishra in criminal conspiracy case, besides sacking him.

The demand was voiced by AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who led a Congress team to Bolangir to meet the parents and family members of the teacher at their village during the day. Neither Odisha nor the country can accept the brutal killing of the 24-year-old teacher, which is reminiscent of the Nirbhaya incident and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik must dismiss the minister to pave the way for a fair probe, he told reporters on his return from Bolangir.

Surjewala gave a call to “protect daughters” from the ruling BJD and called Odisha a ''Crime Pradesh''. ''Here those who should be saviours have become perpetrators of crime. Odisha police has turned out to be crime friendly. When the minister of state for home is himself accused (of helping the prime accused), then who will investigate and give justice?” he asked.

The police cannot investigate the case when the ''protector'' of the prime accused is walking in the corridors of power in Bhubaneswar, the Congress leader said.

“The BJD government cannot give justice to the deceased teacher’s family unless the minister is removed and booked under section 120 (B) of IPC (deals with criminal conspiracy). How can the family get justice when the minister is supervising the investigation of the case? ... The prime accused will get proper punishment if he is immediately removed from his seat of power,” he said.

Mishra is allegedly close to the prime accused, who is the president of the private school in which the teacher was employed. “In the holy state of Lord Jagannath, the killers are enjoying power and privilege. A land known since ancient times as the land of peace and non-violence is aflamed today with heinous incidents, atrocities, rape & murders,” he said.

Not only in this case in which the victim was kidnapped and killed, there is also a big question mark on the safety and security of all girls in the state, Surjewala said adding that the prime accused can be given his due punishment if the minister is immediately removed from his seat of power, he iterated.

“Is it not a fact that the minister was closely linked to the prime accused? Is it not a fact that BJD ministers spent nights in the educational institutions run by the prime accused? Is it not a fact that girls and women were subjected to sexual exploitation in the prime accused’s institutions?” he asked.

The Congress delegation demanded a compensation of Rs one crore for the deceased teacher’s family, government job for her brother and stringent action against the minister. It also demanded that the case be fast tracked and the trial be completed within 90 days to give speedy justice to the victim’s family.

Making an impassioned plea for a special investigation team to probe the case under the watch of the chief justice of Orissa high court, Surjewala said “How many Nirbhayas will be killed in this country? The lady teacher went missing on October 8 and the police kept on assuring her parents that the she is safe at Raipur or some other places. Her body was exhumed from the 10 feet deep in the school playground on October 19. The manner in which the prime accused escaped from the policy custody appears to be the story of a film''.

The victim, he said, belonged to the poor weaver community and the Congress delegation assured her family that the party president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi will stand solidly by them till the prime accused is given capital punishment. Surjewala also compared the minister's link with the prime accused in the murder with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which the son of the union minister of state for home had allegedly run his car on protesting farmers. ''Here the MOS is linked with murder and so it is Uttar Pradesh too.'' The Congress leader was accompanied by the party's Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar and the state Congress Legislature Party leader (CLP) Narasingha Mishra during his visit to Bolangir to meet the teacher's hapless family.

Narasingha Mishra claimed that the Odisha minister had invited both the victim and the accused for a compromise at his residence in Raipur in Chhatisgarh.

The victim had been allegedly threatening to make public the prime accused's extra marital affairs. “Naveen Patnaik is aware of the minister's role in the teacher’s kidnap and murder case. The DIG northern range, Deepak Kumar had given a report regarding this in a sealed cover to the CM. Therefore the CM is quite aware of the fact,” the CLP leader said. He alleged that four murders, four rapes, 11 kidnappings and 12 murder attempts take place in Odisha every day. The state ranks second in the country in terms of crime against women and its crime rate of 112.9 percent. ''Not only this. In the last three years 68,946 crimes were committed against the women of Odisha. Seventy women are victimized and 15 minor girls go missing in the state every day,'' the Congress leader claimed.

Senior BJD leader Kishore Mohanty rejected the allegations made by the Congress and accused the opposition parties of doing politics over a sensitive incident. ''Law will take its own course and nobody will be spared if found guilty,'' he said. Meanwhile, BJP workers and supporters staged demonstrations in different parts of the state and gheroed the offices of the superintendents of police in the districts. The saffron party organised bandhs in Nuapada and Subarnapur districts on Thursday. It has planned to stage demonstration before all the 625 police stations across the state demanding action against the minister, party spokesman said. PTI AAM KK KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)