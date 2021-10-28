Rajasthan: BJP launches 'Halla Bol' campaign to protest against Cong-led govt over different issues

The Rajasthan BJP on Thursday launched a 'Halla Bol' campaign to protest against the Congress-led state government over various issues, including law and order and increased power tariff.

State BJP president Satish Poonia led the protest in Osian in Jodhpur. He reached the protest site in a convoy of tractors.

Demonstrations were also held in various other sub-division headquarters.

A BJP spokesperson said that party workers also submitted memoranda to district administration officials against the state government.

As part of the 'Halla Bol' campaign, the BJP will stage dharnas and hold demonstrations across district headquarters in Rajasthan in November. The party will hold a major demonstration in Jaipur on December 15, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)