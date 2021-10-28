Rohan Jaitley set to retain DDCA presidency, Siddharth Verma upstages Vinod Tihara for secy's post

Rohan Jaitley decimated senior advocate Vikas Singh and is set to remain the president of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) while former Delhi Chief Minister late Sahib Singh Verma's youngest son and first-class cricketer Siddharth Verma will be the new secretary.

Siddharth shocked tainted Vinod Tihara for the secretary's post.

Gautam Gambhir's maternal uncle Pawan Ghulati will be the new treasurer of DDCA as the counting will finish well beyond midnight.

At the time of writing, Jaitley's tally in a total of 2524 votes polled was well above the 1000-mark while Singh hadn't even attained half that numbers.

However day's biggest upset was Verma, former Delhi and Railways cricketer but also the younger brother of BJP MP Pravesh Verma, who fought as an independent candidate and upstaged the notorious Tihara, who was jailed last year.

The other tainted candidate Rakesh Bansal, younger brother of former BCCI vice-president Sneh Bansal, was also wiped away as he finished a distant third in election for secretary's post.

''It is a great victory for me personally. I would like to extend all my co-operation towards Rohan and work for betterment of Delhi cricket. I have been a cricketer and working for their cause would be priority,'' Verma, a former DDCA senior selector and BCCI sub-committee member, told PTI.

It was learnt that Tihara and his supporters left the Feroz Shah Kotla premises once they knew that they wouldn't be able to surpass Verma.

However for treasurer's post it was a walk in the park for Ghulati, who is an advocate himself and has been a close ally of late Arun Jaitley. He is also former India opener Gautam Gambhir's maternal.

Former BCCI acting president CK Khanna's wife Shashi Khanna was also on course for retaining her vice-president's post.

It was the second time that Singh encountered a humiliating defeat for the president's post.

Last time, Singh had lost to senior journalist Rajat Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)