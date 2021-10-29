Left Menu

Cong leader Patole says BJP govt trying to brand Ambedkarites as Naxals

He was the chief architect of the Constitution, but now steps are being taken by the BJP- led government to change it, he claimed.The Congress has always been guided by social justice in its politics, Patole said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 00:00 IST
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying it is using the official machinery to brand the followers of B R Ambedkar as Naxalites.

He was speaking at an event organised by the state Congress here.

Patole said, “The BJP, after coming to power (at the Centre in 2014), has deliberately stamped the activists who follow late Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as Naxalites. It is an attempt to further shrink political space for them.” “Dr Ambedkar brought the downtrodden into the national mainstream. He was the chief architect of the Constitution, but now steps are being taken by the BJP- led government to change it,'' he claimed.

The Congress has always been guided by social justice in its politics, Patole said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

