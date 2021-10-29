Biden confident his signature spending bill will pass - spokeswoman
Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 00:45 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is confident that his new $1.75 trillion spending plan aimed at expanding the social safety net and combating climate change will pass based on his recent conversations with Democratic lawmakers, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- Democratic
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
Advertisement