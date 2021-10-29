Pelosi says U.S. House will postpone vote on infrastructure bill

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the chamber will postpone a vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, after progressive Democrats insisted they would not vote for it unless they were able to also vote on a separate $1.75 trillion social spending and climate package.

"The good news is that most members who were not prepared for a yes vote today have expressed their commitment to support" the infrastructure bill, Pelosi, who had pushed for a Thursday vote, said in a letter to Democratic colleagues.

