Amit Shah to launch BJP's membership drive in Lucknow today

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's membership drive in Lucknow on Friday. "Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address a public event at tomorrow (October 29, 2021) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. 1) Launch of 'Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar' membership campaign. 2) Senior Karyakarta meeting and release a book 'Antyodaya ko saakaar karta Uttar Pradesh'," tweeted the office of Amit Shah.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide of 312 Assembly seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress bagged seven seats. Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls next year. (ANI)

