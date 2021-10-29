Amit Shah to launch BJP's membership drive in Lucknow today
Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's membership drive in Lucknow on Friday.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's membership drive in Lucknow on Friday. "Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address a public event at tomorrow (October 29, 2021) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. 1) Launch of 'Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar' membership campaign. 2) Senior Karyakarta meeting and release a book 'Antyodaya ko saakaar karta Uttar Pradesh'," tweeted the office of Amit Shah.
In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide of 312 Assembly seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress bagged seven seats. Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls next year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party could win 400 seats in the upcoming polls, says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party could win 400 seats in the upcoming polls, says Akhilesh Yadav
BJP will win absolute majority in Goa Assembly polls and form govt again, says Amit Shah
Amit Shah lays foundation stone of National Forensic Sciences University in Goa's Dharbandora
By when will govt push China out of Indian territory: Cong asks Amit Shah