Left Menu

Amit Shah to launch BJP's membership drive in Lucknow today

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's membership drive in Lucknow on Friday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-10-2021 06:28 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 06:28 IST
Amit Shah to launch BJP's membership drive in Lucknow today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's membership drive in Lucknow on Friday. "Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address a public event at tomorrow (October 29, 2021) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. 1) Launch of 'Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar' membership campaign. 2) Senior Karyakarta meeting and release a book 'Antyodaya ko saakaar karta Uttar Pradesh'," tweeted the office of Amit Shah.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide of 312 Assembly seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress bagged seven seats. Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021