Sasikala's supporters gather around her vehicle in TN's Madurai

The supporters of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on Friday gathered around her vehicle in her support as she was leaving after paying floral tributes to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, in Madurai. Earlier this month, Sasikala while speaking to the party workers at the event said that the AIADMK regime should be brought back to power in Tamil Nadu.

"The AIADMK knows, why I abstained from the election. It is the responsibility of all of us to preserve supremacy. It's high time for us to stand together for the people. All we need is unity. The AIADMK regime must be brought back," said the former leader. This came after the AIADMK lost the assembly and the local body polls.

However, earlier this year, Sasikala had announced that she will stay away from politics and public life. In a statement, Sasikala had said "I set myself apart from politics and pray for the golden rule of my Goddess Akka (Jayalalithaa). I will continue to pray for her vision always." (ANI)

