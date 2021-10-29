Left Menu

PM Modi arrives in Italy for G20 Summit

PTI | Rome | Updated: 29-10-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 09:55 IST
PM Modi arrives in Italy for G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived here in Italy to participate in the G20 Summit.

In Rome, Prime Minister Modi will hold discussions on global economic and health recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Landed in Rome to take part in the @g20org Summit, an important forum to deliberate on key global issues. I also look forward to other programmes through this visit to Rome," he said on Twitter.

In his departure statement, Modi said he will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, the UK, from November 1-2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

