Left Menu

Sasikala pays tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga in TN's Madurai

Former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar in Madurai on Friday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-10-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 10:04 IST
Sasikala pays tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga in TN's Madurai
VK Sasikala in Madurai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar in Madurai on Friday. She was greeted by her supporters near Goripalayam as she left after paying floral tributes.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will also be visiting Madurai and paying floral tribute to the freedom fighter. Earlier, Panneerselvam had sought a discussion over the reinduction of Sasikala into AIADMK.

Earlier this month, Sasikala while speaking to the party workers at the event said that the AIADMK regime should be brought back to power in Tamil Nadu. "The AIADMK knows, why I abstained from the election. It is the responsibility of all of us to preserve supremacy. It's high time for us to stand together for the people. All we need is unity. The AIADMK regime must be brought back," said the former leader.

This came after the AIADMK lost the assembly and the local body polls. However, earlier this year, Sasikala had announced that she will stay away from politics and public life.

In a statement, Sasikala had said "I set myself apart from politics and pray for the golden rule of my Goddess Akka (Jayalalithaa). I will continue to pray for her vision always." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021