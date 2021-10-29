Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of four farmers who died waiting for fertiliser in UP's Lalitpur

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met the families of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in a queue for purchasing fertilizer.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met the families of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in a queue for purchasing fertilizer. Earlier in the day, the Congress leader claimed that the entire Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh is facing a severe shortage of fertiliser.

On Thursday, the Congress leader interacted with porters at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow. During the interaction, the porters told Vadra about the problems related to their livelihood and the economic blow they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, to Lalitpur comes ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in the state early next year. (ANI)

