BJP govts work for poorest of poor: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that unlike the opposition we have proved that Bharatiya Janata Party governments work for the poorest of the poor. While addressing the launch event of 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive, Shah said, "BJP has done the work of getting back its identity to Uttar Pradesh. BJP has done a lot of work to take the state towards becoming the most prominent state of the country. BJP has proved that governments are not for the family, but for the poorest of the poor in the state."

He further question said that for the last five years people were sitting at their homes and now they are coming out and thinking they will form their government. "People who were sitting at home for the last five years are coming out thinking their government will be formed. I want Akhilesh Yadav to tell the people of Uttar Pradesh that for how many days he was staying abroad. Where was he during COVID, floods. They only worked for their family." Shah said.

He further added that the campaign to approve 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive has begun in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that BJP workers fought against riots and overcame many challenges to make the party win both in Centre and Uttar Pradesh.

"BJP workers fought against riots and overcame many challenges to make BJP win both in Centre and Uttar Pradesh. Everyone is feeling proud that Ram Mandir is being constructed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's leadership. The whole world will see Ayodhya's Diwali Deepotsav this time," said the chief minister. Uttar Pradesh is set to go to the polls next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide of 312 Assembly seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress bagged seven seats. (ANI)

