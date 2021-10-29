Left Menu

PM Modi meets Presidents of European Council and European Commission

The first India-EU Summit took place on 28 June 2000 in Lisbon and marked a watershed in the evolution of the relationship. The relationship was upgraded to a Strategic Partnership during the 5th India-EU Summit held in 2004 in The Hague.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:16 IST
PM Modi meets Presidents of European Council and European Commission
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a joint meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen here and discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first official engagement after he arrived here to participate in the G20 Summit where he will join other leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from COVID-19, sustainable development and climate change.

"Official engagements in Rome begin with a productive interaction with @eucopresident Charles Michel and @vonderleyen, President of the @EU_Commission. The leaders discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet," Prime Minister's Officer said in a tweet.

India-EU bilateral relations date back to the early 1960s with India being amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community in 1962. The first India-EU Summit took place on 28 June 2000 in Lisbon and marked a watershed in the evolution of the relationship. The relationship was upgraded to a 'Strategic Partnership' during the 5th India-EU Summit held in 2004 in The Hague.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021