Will go to Parliament to sell our crops, says Rakesh Tikait as police opens Ghazipur border

Reacting to Delhi Police removing barricades from Ghazipur border where farmers have been protesting against Centre's farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that they will go to Parliament to sell their crops. "If roads are open we will go to Delhi, we will go to Parliament to sell our crop," said Rakesh Tikait.

"PM had said that farmers can sell crops anywhere. Now we will tell the farmers where to sell the crops whose harvest remains unsold," he added. He further said that Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of various farmer unions protesting against the three farm laws, will decide the future course of the protest.

"They had put up the barriers they are now removing it. Saukta Morch will take a decision and then we will proceed accordingly. We were sitting here for the last 11 months asking to go to Delhi. We were not being allowed. We will now go to Delhi to sell our harvest. First, our tractors will go to Delhi," BKU spokesperson said. Earlier from Thursday night, Delhi Police have started removing barricades placed at the Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

As per the visuals, JCB machines were seen removing blockades placed by the Delhi Police at the farmers' protest at Delhi's Tikri border amid a Supreme Court hearing that has highlighted how traffic in the area had been stopped by authorities and not by the demonstrators. The police had placed elaborate barricades on the roads, along with giant nails and huge concrete blocks, when farmers converged on various border crossing points around the capital in November last year to protest against the Centre's three agricultural laws.

On October 21, the Supreme Court said that farmers have the right to protest but roads cannot be blocked indefinitely. This came while hearing a plea against the blockade of roads between Delhi to Noida due to farmers' protests against the three agriculture laws. Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

