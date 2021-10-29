Delhi LG flags off Rashtriya Ekta Cycle Rally from Delhi University

Ahead of National Unity Day on October 31, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday flagged off the Rashtriya Ekta Cycle Rally from Delhi University. Delhi Government Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev was also present at the venue along with the LG.

The cycle rally is being organised by Delhi Government as a part of 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which celebrates 75 years of the country's independence and the 'National Unity Day'. It will start from Vice Regal Lodge of Delhi University and conclude at Raj Ghat. Anyone can participate in this event. Baijal in his address said, "The National Unity Day is being celebrated for last seven years in the memory of Sardar Patel. He not only played a key role in the administration but also in the unity of the country. Imagine convincing 562 princely states of different sizes, intentions and motives!"

Adding on the cycle rally, he said, "This cycle rally is for fitness purposes as the Central government believes in a fit India. There is no cycling in the city due to lack of space. But efforts are being made to ensure that both cyclists and pedestrians get their own spaces in Delhi." Dev also addressed the audience and said that the cycle rally represents commitments of unity and preservation of the environment which are important in nation-building.

"Unity is the first requisite for nation-building. On the occasion of National Unity Day, we must dedicate ourselves to the task of nation-building," he added. Participants were extremely happy to be a part of the event and expressed their thoughts on the event while talking to ANI.

A participant named Mohit said to ANI, "This (rally) is important for the environment. The way pollution is increasing in Delhi, cycling is good for our environment and health. One remains fit and cycling leads to less pollution from cars." Another participant named Ritesh said, "This rally is important for the Delhi government. We have been working since 5-6 AM for this event. The event is aimed at giving a message of unity, so that people in Delhi stay in unity."

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative taken by the Centre to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. Since 2014, October 31, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as National Unity Day to celebrate his efforts and contributions in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union. (ANI)

