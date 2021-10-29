Left Menu

Priyanka offers prayers at Peetambara Peeth in MP's Datia

The Congress leader is likely to leave for Lucknow from Datia later in the day, the party sources said.Legislative Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held early next year.

PTI | Datia | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:12 IST
Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived at Datia in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, where she offered prayers at Shri Peetambara Peeth, a party leader said.

Shri Peetambara Peeth is a complex of Hindu temples and a famous 'shakti peeth' in the country. ''Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here in a special plane to offer prayers at the famous temple,'' Congress MLA from Sevdha constituency in MP, Ghanshyam Singh told PTI.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in view of her visit and devotees were barred from entering the premises. The Congress leader is likely to leave for Lucknow from Datia later in the day, the party sources said.

Legislative Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held early next year. PTI COR MAS NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

