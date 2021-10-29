Left Menu

Who is responsible for making wild, illegal propositions - Centre or Law Ministry, asks Chidambaram over drugs-on-cruise case

Taking a swipe at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central government, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the learned single judge bench of the Bombay High Court has rejected "dubious" arguments in the drugs-on-cruise case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:24 IST
Congress leader P Chidambaram (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a swipe at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central government, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the learned single judge bench of the Bombay High Court has rejected "dubious" arguments in the drugs-on-cruise case. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said, "With the order pronounced by a learned Single Judge of the HC, Bombay, some dubious arguments have been rejected."

He also said, "It is shocking that the NCB argued that 'every person is presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law' does not apply in the drugs case." He added, "NCB's argument that 'custody in jail is the principle, bail is the exception' is a distortion of the law."

Questioning the government and the officials for making wild proposition, the Congress leader tweeted, "Who is responsible for making these wild and illegal propositions -- the counsel or the client (NCB) or the Ministry concerned or the Law Ministry or the government as a whole?" The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after hearing of their bail pleas in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Aryan Khan in the case, on Friday, said that he will be out of jail by today evening. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case. (ANI)

