UK says PM Johnson and France's Macron to meet on sidelines of G20
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:36 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have a "brush by" meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome this weekend, his spokesman said, as the two sides remained locked in a standoff overfishing.
"We are expecting the PM and President Macron to hold a brush by in the margins of the G20," a spokesman for Johnson said on Friday. "He will discuss a range of issues."
France remains a close and strong ally of Britain, he added.
