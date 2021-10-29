Left Menu

'Farmers committing suicide in Punjab, Congress doing politics in UP', alleges BSP

Launching a veiled attack on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday said farmers are committing suicide in Punjab where Congress is in power but the party leader is doing politics in Uttar Pradesh.

29-10-2021
'Farmers committing suicide in Punjab, Congress doing politics in UP', alleges BSP
BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Launching a veiled attack on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday said farmers are committing suicide in Punjab where Congress is in power but the party leader is doing politics in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "Farmers are being exploited and injustice being done. Farmers are protesting on the streets all over the country for almost one year but the Congress party and some of their leaders only want to do politics on this issue."

"Farmers are committing suicide in Punjab, where Congress is in power. Farmers commit suicide in Maharashtra. The cotton growers there are not getting the cost of their produce," he added. The BSP leader further attacked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra without mentioning her name. "Atrocities are committed on farmers in Rajasthan but Congress party doing politics in Uttar Pradesh only for the greed of votes. BSP does not do politics like them. They should also refrain from doing so."

Bhadoria demanded that farmers should get a fair price for their produce and the central government should make a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) so that the farmers can be satisfied and the ongoing conflict in the country is put to an end. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)

