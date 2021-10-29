Left Menu

Behaviour of lawyers towards Kashmiri students in Agra unacceptable: Omar

National Conference NC leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said the behaviour of lawyers in Agra towards three Kashmiri students, arrested for allegedly celebrating Pakistans win over India at the T20 World Cup, was unacceptable and the role of police suspect.The Kashmiri students, who have been booked for sedition, were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a court in Agra on Thursday.The behaviour of the lawyers is unacceptable the role of the police is deeply suspect.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:16 IST
Behaviour of lawyers towards Kashmiri students in Agra unacceptable: Omar
Omar Abdullah. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said the behavior of lawyers in Agra towards three Kashmiri students, arrested for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win over India at the T20 World Cup, was unacceptable and the role of police suspect.

The Kashmiri students, who have been booked for sedition, were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a court in Agra on Thursday.

''The behavior of the lawyers is unacceptable & the role of the police is deeply suspect. With polls around the corner rather than make friends with Kashmiri students the powers that be are happier using them as political cannon fodder,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote on Twitter.

He was referring to reports about the Kashmiri students being heckled by some people while they were coming out of the court on Thursday.

Abdullah also questioned the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to arrest the three students even after the college authorities gave them a clean chit.

''The college authorities have given these students a clean chit & confirmed they didn't shout any slogans. Rather than take the college assurance at face value the UP police is victimizing these poor kids,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021