Behaviour of lawyers towards Kashmiri students in Agra unacceptable: Omar

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said the behavior of lawyers in Agra towards three Kashmiri students, arrested for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win over India at the T20 World Cup, was unacceptable and the role of police suspect.

The Kashmiri students, who have been booked for sedition, were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a court in Agra on Thursday.

''The behavior of the lawyers is unacceptable & the role of the police is deeply suspect. With polls around the corner rather than make friends with Kashmiri students the powers that be are happier using them as political cannon fodder,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote on Twitter.

He was referring to reports about the Kashmiri students being heckled by some people while they were coming out of the court on Thursday.

Abdullah also questioned the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to arrest the three students even after the college authorities gave them a clean chit.

''The college authorities have given these students a clean chit & confirmed they didn't shout any slogans. Rather than take the college assurance at face value the UP police is victimizing these poor kids,'' he said.

