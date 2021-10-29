Left Menu

If elected to power in Punjab, security of traders will be our responsibility: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take responsibility for the security of traders in Punjab if elected to power and put an end to corrupt practices of bribery, 'hafta' and 'inspector raj'.

ANI | Bathinda (Punjab) | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:16 IST
If elected to power in Punjab, security of traders will be our responsibility: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take responsibility for the security of traders in Punjab if elected to power and put an end to corrupt practices of bribery, 'hafta' and 'inspector raj'. He was in Bhatinda to interact with traders of the region ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, which are scheduled for next year.

"If we form a government next year, it will be our responsibility to provide security to each and every trader in Punjab. We will end the atmosphere of fear and pave way for brotherhood and peace and improvements in law and order system. We will end corrupt practices like hafta, bribery and inspector raj in Punjab. How can a trader do his work in an atmosphere like this?. We will also make sure that no one calls traders 'bicholiyas' (middlemen). Small traders are back bone of the economy," said Kejriwal. Hitting out at the state government over COVID-19 management, he said, "The way we support people in Delhi, including traders is being discussed all over the country. But here in Punjab, the government was not worried about medicines, traders, hospitals, but they were rather fighting against each other for the post of Chief Minister."

Further slamming Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he added, "CMs talk about getting big investments at their events. Can't the existing investments, industries and traders of Punjab be saved, who are moving out of Punjab?" Putting forward his government's achievements in ending corruption in Delhi, he said, "In Delhi, when I had my government for 49 days, I had managed to end inspector raj and bribery. Officials were afraid. No one would dare to harass the traders. I had asked traders to pull out their phones and capture the corrupt officials and send them to my personal Whatsapp number. It had caused a lot of chaos in Delhi among the ones who were corrupt. When we came back to power, centre snatched our Anti-Corruption unit. But we will implement everything we tried to give Delhi in Punjab for the traders since it is a full state."

He emphasised the need for farmers to work together with industrialists for the development of the state, terming them as 'two wheels' of Punjab's development. He also assured the traders that he will solve the issue of power cuts in the state.

"In Delhi, there used to be 7-8 hours-long power cuts before we were in government. Transformers and wires were badly damaged and would malfunction anytime, anywhere. But I and the Power Minister Satyendra Jain fixed this system and now Delhi gets an uninterrupted power supply. We will also bring uninterrupted power here. Also, the VAT refunds of people which are pending with the government will be returned to them when we come to power," he said. Punjab is slated to go through assembly polls in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021