Mamata makes 4 promises to fishing community in Goa

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday interacted with the fishing community in Betin's Malim Jetty in Goa and announced welfare measures for them after she listened to their grievances, said Goa TMC in a statement. She was accompanied by Goa Trinamool Congres leaders including Shri Luizinho Faleiro, Shri Yatish Naik, amongst others.

While addressing a huge crowd, AITC Chairperson said, "Goa TMC will protect the lives and livelihood of the fishing community." The four promises made by AITC Chairperson are:

Goa TMC will increase the subsidy by 2.5 times, from Rs 30,000 to Rs 75,000; Our MSP is not Minimum Support Price but Maximum Selling Price at which fish will be procured by the government; An allowance of Rs 4000 per month for all men & women engaged in fishing activities. Subsidies for purchasing and repair of fishing nets and accessories will also be introduced. Further, a Fishermen's Welfare Board will be formed; Goans will have the first right on Goan fish. Goa TMC will sternly implement the ban on bull-trawling and LED fishing, said Goa TMC in a statement. (ANI)

