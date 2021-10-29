Left Menu

Mamata makes 4 promises to fishing community in Goa

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday interacted with the fishing community in Betin's Malim Jetty in Goa and announced welfare measures for them after she listened to their grievances, said Goa TMC in a statement.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:23 IST
Mamata makes 4 promises to fishing community in Goa
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday interacted with the fishing community in Betin's Malim Jetty in Goa and announced welfare measures for them after she listened to their grievances, said Goa TMC in a statement. She was accompanied by Goa Trinamool Congres leaders including Shri Luizinho Faleiro, Shri Yatish Naik, amongst others.

While addressing a huge crowd, AITC Chairperson said, "Goa TMC will protect the lives and livelihood of the fishing community." The four promises made by AITC Chairperson are:

Goa TMC will increase the subsidy by 2.5 times, from Rs 30,000 to Rs 75,000; Our MSP is not Minimum Support Price but Maximum Selling Price at which fish will be procured by the government; An allowance of Rs 4000 per month for all men & women engaged in fishing activities. Subsidies for purchasing and repair of fishing nets and accessories will also be introduced. Further, a Fishermen's Welfare Board will be formed; Goans will have the first right on Goan fish. Goa TMC will sternly implement the ban on bull-trawling and LED fishing, said Goa TMC in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021