US Domestic News Roundup: Biden has unusually long meeting with pope as abortion debate flares at home; Condemned Oklahoma prisoner convulsed, vomited before dying, witness says and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden has unusually long meeting with pope as abortion debate flares at home

U.S. President Joe Biden held an unusually long meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday as a debate raged back home about the Catholic president's support for abortion rights. The Vatican said the private meeting lasted one hour and 15 minutes and then about another 15 minutes were spent for picture taking and the exchange of gifts in the presence of other members of the delegation, such as Biden's wife, Jill.

Condemned Oklahoma prisoner convulsed, vomited before dying, witness says

Condemned Oklahoma prisoner John Grant convulsed and vomited before dying from a cocktail of drugs on Thursday as the state conducted its first execution in years despite questions about its lethal injection protocol, a witness to the death reported. Grant, 60, died at 4:21 p.m. (2121 GMT), the state said. It was Oklahoma's first execution since three botched attempts - including one that was called off because the wrong drug had been supplied - led to a halt in 2015.

New York City firefighters union asks court to halt city's vaccine mandate

The union representing New York City firefighters asked a state court on Thursday to bar Mayor Bill de Blasio from enforcing his order requiring all city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination to continue working. Uniformed Firefighters Association leaders have already told unvaccinated firefighters to report for duty in defiance of de Blasio's order, essentially daring the city to send them home.

Former New York Governor Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex offense

A criminal complaint charging former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense was filed on Thursday in a court in Albany, the state capital, the first prosecution stemming from a misconduct scandal that led to his resignation. The filing from the Albany County Sheriff's Office, accusing Cuomo of groping a woman under her blouse, was confirmed by a spokesman for the New York state courts, Lucian Chalfen, in an emailed statement referring to the alleged offense as a "sex crime."

Biden, pushing $1.75 trillion spending bill, dealt setback on infrastructure

U.S. President Joe Biden was dealt a setback on Thursday as the House of Representatives abandoned plans for a vote on an infrastructure bill with progressives seeking more time to consider his call for a separate $1.75 trillion plan for climate measures, preschool and other social initiatives. Biden had sought to unite his party behind the climate and social spending plan with personal appeals on Thursday, and had pressed for a Thursday vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, another main plank of his agenda.

Trump media deal partner advisers were reprimanded by the SEC

Donald Trump's social media deal partner took advice from a group of China-based businessmen who in the past tried their hand at businesses ranging from Spanish wine to Korean women's fashion, and at one point had their "integrity" questioned by U.S. regulators. The financiers - Abraham Cinta, Sergio Camarero, Carlos Lopez and Jesus Emilio Hoyos Quintero - are managing partners of ARC Group Ltd, a Shanghai-based investment bank listed in a regulatory filing as a financial adviser to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the shell company merging with the former U.S. President's venture.

NAACP urges free agents to avoid Texas citing abortion, voting laws

Civil rights group the NAACP called on free agents in five major North American professional sports leagues not to sign contracts with Texas-based teams on Thursday, citing restrictions to voting and abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to the near-total ban on abortion in Texas, while Republican Governor Greg Abbott last month signed into law voting restrictions that critics said will make it harder for Black and Hispanic voters to cast ballots.

Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

Former U.S. president Donald Trump's slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. His supporters are so devoted that most believe his false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud. But the same tactics that have inspired fierce political loyalty have undermined Trump's business, built around real-estate development and branding deals that have allowed him to make millions by licensing his name.

Democratic cries to 'defund police' fade in U.S. mayoral races as crime surges

Felicia Moore, Atlanta's city council president, vows to hire 250 police officers to help combat her city's rising crime rate if she is elected mayor next week. Her most prominent Democratic rival, former Mayor Kasim Reed, wants to go even further, putting 750 more officers on the streets. Public safety is at the forefront in dozens of major U.S. cities poised to elect mayors on Tuesday. However, a year after "defund the police" became a rallying cry at protests against racism and police brutality, Democratic candidates from Atlanta to Minneapolis are eschewing proposals to reduce police funding even as they emphasize the need for reform.

U.S. House Democrats to subpoena Big Oil in climate deception probe

A U.S. House committee will subpoena major oil company executives for documents on what company scientists have said about climate change and any funds spent to mislead the public on global warming, the head of the panel said on Thursday. Democrat Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, announced the subpoenas at the close of a hearing in which energy industry chiefs were grilled over climate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)