Cong asks Panwar, Kaira to resign from assembly

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:50 IST
Uttarakhand Congress spokesperson Suresh Negi on Friday demanded the resignation of independent MLAs Pritam Singh Panwar and Ram Singh Kaira from the state assembly arguing that they have joined BJP.

Dhanaulti MLA Panwar and Bhimtal lawmaker Kaira had won as independents in 2017 but joined the BJP in September and October this year respectively.

''To the best of my knowledge so far no one has applied to the Uttarakhand assembly speaker for their disqualification nor have they voluntarily resigned,'' Negi said.

He asked them to resign on their own respecting the mandate of the people as they were now part of a political party.

''They must realise that their continuance as MLAs is a disrespect to the spirit and provisions of the Constitution, especially the anti-defection law,'' the PCC spokesman said.

''The voters of their respective constituencies had elected them as independents and now by joining the BJP, they have subscribed to the BJP ideology and are no more independent MLAs,'' he said.

It is high time the BJP walk the talk and show that it truly respects the Constitution and the will of the people and ask these two independent MLAs who are now its members, to resign with immediate effect, Negi said.

