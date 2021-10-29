BSF jurisdiction row: SAD takes out roadshow against Centre's move

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday took out a roadshow here against the Centre’s move of extending the jurisdiction of the BSF and alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi agreed to it.

The Union government had recently amended the BSF Act, authorising the force to undertake search and seizure operations and make arrests within 50 km from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

All political parties except the BJP had decided to reject the Centre's notification of extending the jurisdiction of the BSF by calling a special session of the Punjab Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) carried out its road show from the Attari border to the golden gate in Amritsar. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal told reporters that people coming out in large numbers to protest the Centre’s move has send out a clear signal that they will not ''tolerate any dilution of the federal structure by extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF)''.

''Punjabis formed a sea of humanity coming out in thousands to participate in Virodh March (road show) org by SAD to uphold federalism & express angst against Cong govt & CM@ Charanjit Channi for surrendering before GOI & agreeing to extension of central jurisdiction in Pb,'' he also tweeted. Badal in another tweet claimed that 20,000 motorcyclists travelled in a 6 km long chain from the Attari border to the golden gate.

Punjabis won’t let the conspiracy to make the state subservient to the Centre succeed, Badal said.

Asking the chief minister to “walk the talk instead of indulging in photo-ops”, he said the Punjab cabinet should pass an executive order directing the state administration not to allow any interference of the BSF in policing duties beyond 15 km from the international border.

''This is the time for firm decisions. Passing resolutions in the state assembly will not resolve this crisis,'' Badal said.

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia had earlier said the roadshow will be held to ''uphold federalism as well as express angst at the manner in which Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi meekly surrendered before the Centre and agreed to the extension of central jurisdiction in Punjab''.

SAD leaders, who took part in the roadshow, stressed that there was no logic in extending the jurisdiction of the BSF. ''The main task of the BSF is to control smuggling from across the barbed wire fence. Giving them authority over a 50 km area covering 10 districts in the state gives them virtual policing rights, which will in effect extend central rule over Punjab,'' a SAD leader said.

