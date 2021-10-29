Dhami reviews arrangements for Amit Shah's rally
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inspected arrangements here at the Bannu School ground, the venue for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally on Saturday.
He asked District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar to ensure that all arrangements are made in accordance with the Covid protocol.
Shah is likely to launch the BJP's election campaign at the rally. The Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the state early next year.
The rally will begin at 11 am, party sources said.
