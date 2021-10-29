Centre should cooperate with inquiry instituted by SC on Pegasus: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the central government should cooperate with the panel set up by the Supreme Court to probe the Pegasus spyware case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday formed a three-member independent expert committee to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for targeted surveillance in India, observing the state cannot get a ''free pass'' every time the spectre of national security is raised and that its mere invocation cannot render the judiciary a ''mute spectator'' and be the bugbear it shies away from.

''The Supreme Court's decision in the Pegasus case is welcoming. This is a very bold decision," Gehlot said during his visit to Bikaner.

"The central government refused to give the affidavit itself… This never happens," he said referring to the Centre's refusal to file a detailed affidavit on a batch of petitions seeking independent probe into the alleged snooping row.

The Centre had said that it would form its own panel, but the Supreme Court refused, saying it cannot trust the government's committee, Gehlot said, claiming that the Narendra Modi dispensation has lost its credibility.

The chief minister saidthe government should now cooperate in the inquiry.

"Let us see how the government cooperates in this matter, the whole country is watching," he told reporters.

On the bypolls in Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) assembly constituencies on Saturday, Gehlot exuded confidence that the Congress party will win both the seats.

Taking a dig at BJP leaders targeting the state government on various issues, Gehlot said Rajasthan is witnessing "good governance" under him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must appreciate that.

"Instead, conspiracies to topple the government are being hatched in the home ministry in Delhi," he claimed.

Gehlot also targeted the central government over "rising fuel prices, inflation, and unemployment".

He said those who used to raise a hue and cry when the price of petrol was Rs 60 per litre during the previous UPA rule are now mum even when the cost of the fuel has crossed Rs 100 per litre. "They have no answer for this," he said.

Gehlot reached Lakhasar in Bikaner to inspect a camp organised under the "Prashasan Gaon Ke Sang" campaign under which various relaxations are being given to people.

He said that the campaign will be successful with the cooperation of people.

Gehlot also visited camps in Churu, Sikar and Jaipur districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)