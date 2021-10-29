Left Menu

Congress seeks resignation of two MLAs from Assembly for joining BJP

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:46 IST
Congress seeks resignation of two MLAs from Assembly for joining BJP
Uttarakhand Congress leader Suresh Negi on Friday demanded the resignation of MLAs Pritam Singh Panwar and Ram Singh Kaira, who were elected as independents but joined the BJP.

Dhanaulti MLA Pawar and Bhimtal MLA Kaira had won as independents in 2017 and joined the BJP in September and October this year, respectively.

''To the best of my knowledge so far no one has applied/petitioned before the Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker for their disqualification nor have they voluntarily resigned,'' Negi said.

He asked them to resign on their own respecting the mandate of people as they are now part of a political party. He said they are not eligible to continue as MLAs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

''They must realise that their continuance as MLAs is disrespect to the spirit and provisions of the Constitution, especially the anti-defection law,'' the state Congress spokesperson said.

''Voters of their constituencies had elected them as independents and now by joining the BJP and by becoming its members, they have subscribed to the ideology of the BJP and are no more independent MLAs,'' he said.

It is high time the BJP walk the talk and show that it truly respects the Constitution and the will of people by asking the two MLAs to resign from the state Assembly immediately, Negi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

