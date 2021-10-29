Left Menu

Cong leader Pramod Tiwari slams BJP for targetting Gandhi family

Ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nothing to say about their work that's why they target the Gandhi family.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nothing to say about their work that's why they target the Gandhi family. While speaking to ANI, Tiwari slammed BJP and said, "Our party has democracy. They (BJP) should come out of the phobia of the Congress Party and Gandhi family. Petrol and diesel prices have increased for the third consecutive day. The farmers are still protesting. Their problems have not been resolved yet."

He added, "Congress party leaders have sacrificed their lives for the country. BJP doesn't know to sacrifice life for the sake of the country." The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

