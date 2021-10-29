U.S. President Biden says Pope told him he should keep receiving Communion
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:06 IST
- Country:
- Italy
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Pope Francis told him he should keep receiving Communion, after holding an unusually long meeting with him at the Vatican.
Asked if abortion came up in the talks, Biden said the Pope told him he was happy he was a good Catholic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate
Biden to meet with pope, push for global minimum tax at G20 in Rome -official
Biden to meet with pope, push for global minimum tax at G20 in Rome
Pope says health workers' conscientious objection to abortion non-negotiable
Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate