New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL59 UP-LD AMIT SHAH 2022 UP polls will lay foundation for BJP victory in 2024 LS elections: Shah Lucknow: Scotching speculation over the BJP's chief ministerial face in the coming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Yogi Adityanath has to become chief minister in 2022 for Narendra Modi to be sworn in as the prime minister again in 2024.

DEL26 UP-PRIYANKA-LD FARMERS Fertiliser shortage issue: Priyanka Gandhi meets families of farmers Lalitpur (UP): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met families of four deceased farmers, who had allegedly faced shortage of fertilisers here, and charged that the fertiliser distribution system of Uttar Pradesh has failed due to collusion among black marketers, officials and leaders. DES19 PB-KEJRIWAL Will end Inspector Raj, make traders partner in Punjab's progress: Kejriwal Chandigarh: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said if voted to power in Punjab in next year's Assembly polls, his party will put an end to the ''Inspector Raj'', create a congenial atmosphere for industries to flourish and make traders a partner in the state's growth.

DES44 PB-SAD-PROTEST BSF jurisdiction row: SAD takes out roadshow against Centre's move Amritsar: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday took out a roadshow here against the Centre’s move of extending the jurisdiction of the BSF and alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi agreed to it.

DES56 PB-TYTLER-SAD SAD flays Sonia Gandhi for appointing Tytler to Delhi Cong panel Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday hit out at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for naming Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the party’s Delhi executive committee.

DES25 UP-AKHILESH Farmers have made up their mind to dethrone BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav tore into the BJP on Friday over farmers’ issues, saying farmers are the worst sufferers under BJP government and they have decided to dethrone the party in the coming 2022 elections.

DES37 HR-NAMAZ Around 30 people detained for attempting to disrupt Friday namaz in Gurgaon Gurgaon: Around 30 people were detained by police for allegedly gathering to disrupt Friday namaz offered by Muslims in Sector 12 area here. DES7 HR-BYPOLLS Ellenabad bypolls: INLD's Abhay Chautala eyeing hat-trick Sirsa (Haryana): The bypoll to the Ellenabad Assembly constituency in Haryana's Sirsa district on Saturday is all set to witness a triangular contest, with opposition INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala, whose resignation over the farm laws issue necessitated the election, eyeing another win.

DES10 UKD-RAIN-BODIES Uttarakhand landslide: Two bodies recovered, toll climbs to 79 Gopeshwar (U'Khand): Bodies of two persons, who went missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Chamoli district on October 19, have been recovered taking the cumulative toll in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand to 79.

DES42 UKD-MLAs-LD RESIGNATION Congress seeks resignation of two MLAs from Assembly for joining BJP Dehradun: Uttarakhand Congress leader Suresh Negi on Friday demanded the resignation of MLAs Pritam Singh Panwar and Ram Singh Kaira, who were elected as independents but joined the BJP. DES45 UKD-RALLY-SHAH Dhami reviews arrangements for Amit Shah's rally Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inspected arrangements here at the Bannu School ground, the venue for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally on Saturday.

DES47 RJ-GEHLOT-PEGASUS Centre should cooperate with inquiry instituted by SC on Pegasus: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the central government should cooperate with the panel set up by the Supreme Court to probe the Pegasus spyware case. DES5 RJ-BYPOLLS Bypolls for two Rajasthan Assembly seats on Saturday Jaipur: The stage is all set for bypolls to two assembly seats in Rajasthan's Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad on Saturday, with the election being viewed as a significant test for the performance of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

DES23 HP-RAFT-OVERTURNED Two women drown as raft overturns in HP's Kullu Shimla: Two women drowned as a raft overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, a senior police official said. DES9 HP-BYPOLL In pre-assembly slugfest, HP goes to bypolls on Saturday Shimla: Being seen as the semifinals for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections next year, bypolls for Mandi Lok Sabha and Arki, Fatehpur, and Jubbal-Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha seats will be held on Saturday.

