Republican lawmaker who voted to impeach Trump will not seek re-election

U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of the few Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, on Friday said he would not seek re-election in 2022. The Illinois congressman, who also bucked party leadership by joining a House of Representatives panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, lamented national divisions in announcing his exit.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:35 IST
U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of the few Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, on Friday said he would not seek re-election in 2022.

The Illinois congressman, who also bucked party leadership by joining a House of Representatives panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, lamented national divisions in announcing his exit. "I cannot focus on both a re-election to Congress and a broader fight nationwide," Kinzinger said in a video posted on Twitter.

Kinzinger was the latest Republican lawmaker to decide not to seek re-election after 10 House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach the Republican president for inciting supports in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Trump, the first president in history to be impeached twice, was subsequently acquitted by the U.S. Senate.

