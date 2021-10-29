Onus on Bengal govt to check spread of COVID-19: BJP leader on resumption of local train service

The BJP on Friday claimed that the Railways had long expressed its readiness to run local trains, but the West Bengal government, which was not keen on resuming operations thus far, ''granted permission only now'' amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Addressing a press meet, the party's state vice president, Joy Prakash Majumder, said that the onus lies on the Mamata Banerjee government to check the spread of the disease.

''The government must ensure that another Burj Khalifa-like episode does not happen when trains start plying. The state police and the GRP should see to it that COVID protocols are followed,'' Majumder stated.

The senior BJP leader was referring to the massive crowding at a city Durga puja pandal, which was modelled on Burj Khalifa of Dubai. Allegations are rife that public gatherings at the Sreebhumi pandal and other Durga puja marquees have led to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Later, BJP state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya told reporters that the state government ''suffer from indecisiveness''.

''The administration had at one point of time put the entire crowd of commuters on a few buses, causing enough stress on their health. Now, too, buses run jam-packed and no COVID rules are followed in public places. With the government deciding to run local trains, it is to be seen what happens,'' Bhattacharya said.

On the cascading rise in fuel prices, he said that the state could also reduce the GST it charges on petrol and diesel, thus bringing relief to common people.

Talking about Saturday's by-elections to four assembly segments in the state, he alleged that the TMC had unleashed brutal violence on its members during the assembly polls, but the BJP managed to put up a formidable fight, and that his party would always give its best efforts to win the seats.

''The TMC has assumed the same role after coming to power as the CPI(M) before 2011. Both tried to throttle their political opponents,'' he claimed.

Referring to the charges of Bhattacharya, TMC deputy chief whip in Assembly Tapas Roy said none of the allegations he made ''deserve any proper response''. PTI SUS RMS RMS

