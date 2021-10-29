Left Menu

Sitharaman meets Singapore, Canada FMs; discusses opportunities for collaboration

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Friday met her counterparts in Singapore and Canada and discussed various issues, including economy, health and opportunities for collaboration.Sitharaman met Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Canadas Deputy Prime Minister Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on the sidelines of the G-20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers meeting.Finance Minister Smt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:56 IST
Sitharaman meets Singapore, Canada FMs; discusses opportunities for collaboration
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Friday met her counterparts in Singapore and Canada and discussed various issues, including economy, health and opportunities for collaboration.

Sitharaman met Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Canada's Deputy Prime Minister & Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on the sidelines of the G-20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' meeting.

''Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman had an engaging discussion with @cafreeland Dy. Prime Minister & Finance Minister of Canada on the sidelines of #G20 Finance & Health Ministers Meeting in #Rome. The Ministers discussed various issues, including economic and health cooperation,'' a Finance Ministry tweet said.

In another tweet, the ministry said: ''Finance Minister @nsitharaman met @LawrenceWongST Finance Minister of Singapore on the sidelines of #G20 Finance & Health Ministers Meeting in #Rome ahead of #G20RomeSummit. Noting strong #IndiaSingapore relations, the ministers discussed opportunities for further collaboration''. Sitharaman also met GlobalFund Executive Director Peter Sands and appreciated Global Fund's efforts in fighting AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

''Discussions were held on global preparedness for dealing with future health emergencies and sustaining the campaigns against other diseases,'' the ministry said. This is the first joint meeting of the G20 Finance and Health Ministers under the Italian G20 Presidency.

The Ministers endorsed the Joint G20 Finance and Health Ministers Communique towards strengthening global health financing governance ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit on October 30-31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021