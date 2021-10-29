Left Menu

Under 'double engine' government, UP has progressed to be second-largest economy in country from seventh: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh was witnessing rapid strides under the "double engine" government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath in the state and has emerged as the second-largest economy in the country from the seventh place before 2017.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 21:12 IST
Under 'double engine' government, UP has progressed to be second-largest economy in country from seventh: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh was witnessing rapid strides under the "double engine" government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath in the state and has emerged as the second-largest economy in the country from the seventh place before 2017. Launching the 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow as the BJP gears up for the assembly polls early next year, the Home Minister said the party has proved that its governments work for the poorest of the poor.

"Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was the seventh-largest economy of the country. Today, under the double engine government of Modiji and Yogiji, Uttar Pradesh has become the second economy of the country. Akhilesh babu's state budget was Rs 10 lakh crore. Yogiji has kept an interim budget of Rs 21.31 lakh crore," he said. Shah alleged that Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress had destroyed the identity of Uttar Pradesh.

He said the governments led by PM Modi and the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have given the state a new identity by tackling corruption, crime and casteism. The BJP has proved that governments "are not for a family" and the resolve is to work for the progress of the poorest.

"People who were sitting at home for the last five years are coming out thinking their government will be formed. I want Akhilesh Yadav to tell the people of Uttar Pradesh that for how many days he was staying abroad. Where was he during the COVID and floods? They only worked for their family," he said. The Union Minister said there was forced migration from parts of Uttar Pradesh during the rule of non-BJP parties and those responsible for it have themselves migrated now.

"Today no forced migration takes place from Uttar Pradesh. Those responsible for it have themselves migrated. Today there are no Bahubalis. This change is because of the BJP government," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021