Under 'double engine' government, UP has progressed to be second-largest economy in country from seventh: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh was witnessing rapid strides under the "double engine" government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath in the state and has emerged as the second-largest economy in the country from the seventh place before 2017. Launching the 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow as the BJP gears up for the assembly polls early next year, the Home Minister said the party has proved that its governments work for the poorest of the poor.

"Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was the seventh-largest economy of the country. Today, under the double engine government of Modiji and Yogiji, Uttar Pradesh has become the second economy of the country. Akhilesh babu's state budget was Rs 10 lakh crore. Yogiji has kept an interim budget of Rs 21.31 lakh crore," he said. Shah alleged that Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress had destroyed the identity of Uttar Pradesh.

He said the governments led by PM Modi and the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have given the state a new identity by tackling corruption, crime and casteism. The BJP has proved that governments "are not for a family" and the resolve is to work for the progress of the poorest.

"People who were sitting at home for the last five years are coming out thinking their government will be formed. I want Akhilesh Yadav to tell the people of Uttar Pradesh that for how many days he was staying abroad. Where was he during the COVID and floods? They only worked for their family," he said. The Union Minister said there was forced migration from parts of Uttar Pradesh during the rule of non-BJP parties and those responsible for it have themselves migrated now.

"Today no forced migration takes place from Uttar Pradesh. Those responsible for it have themselves migrated. Today there are no Bahubalis. This change is because of the BJP government," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)