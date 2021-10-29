Left Menu

Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Biden administration on Friday made a renewed attempt to end a Trump-era immigration program that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo previewed by officials. The administration first ended the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, informally called "Remain in Mexico", earlier this year, but was ordered to restart it by a federal judge, who said it had failed to follow proper regulatory procedure.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 21:30 IST
Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Biden administration on Friday made a renewed attempt to end a Trump-era immigration program that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo previewed by officials.

The administration first ended the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, informally called "Remain in Mexico" , earlier this year, but was ordered to restart it by a federal judge, who said it had failed to follow proper regulatory procedure. The U.S. Supreme Court in August rejected an effort by the Biden administration to block the judge's ruling.

The new memo is comprehensive, DHS officials said on a call with reporters. It "squarely addresses some of the alleged failures of the prior memo," one of the officials said. "It takes into account a whole range of new information that's been made available or that's occurred since June," when the previous memo was issued, one official said. The administration will seek to have the court order vacated in light of the new memo, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration will continue to take steps to restart the program by mid-November, to comply with the judge's ruling, officials said. The possible reinstatement of MPP - even on a short-term basis - would add to a confusing mix of U.S. policies in place at the U.S.-Mexico border, where arrests of migrants crossing into the United States have hit record highs. The administration said it can only move forward if Mexico agrees. The DHS officials said Mexico and the United States are still in talks.

Mexico's foreign ministry said earlier this month that it has expressed a "number of concerns" over MPP to U.S. officials, particularly around due process, legal certainty, access to legal aid and the safety of migrants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021