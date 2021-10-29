Centre should cooperate with inquiry instituted by SC on Pegasus: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the central government should cooperate with the panel set up by the Supreme Court to probe the Pegasus spyware case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday formed a three-member independent expert committee to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for targeted surveillance in India, observing the state cannot get a ''free pass'' every time the spectre of national security is raised and that its mere invocation cannot render the judiciary a ''mute spectator'' and be the bugbear it shies away from.

''The Supreme Court's decision in the Pegasus case is welcoming. This is a very bold decision,” Gehlot said during his visit to Bikaner.

“The central government refused to give the affidavit itself… This never happens,” he said referring to the Centre’s refusal to file a detailed affidavit on a batch of petitions seeking independent probe into the alleged snooping row.

The Centre had said that it would form its own panel, but the Supreme Court refused, saying it cannot trust the government's committee, Gehlot said, claiming that the Narendra Modi dispensation has lost its credibility.

The chief minister said the government should now cooperate in the inquiry.

''Let us see how the government cooperates in this matter, the whole country is watching,” he told reporters.

On the bypolls in the Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) assembly constituencies on Saturday, Gehlot exuded confidence that the Congress party will win both the seats.

Taking a dig at BJP leaders targeting the state government on various issues, Gehlot said Rajasthan is witnessing ''good governance'' under him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must appreciate that.

''Instead, conspiracies to topple the government are being hatched in the home ministry in Delhi,'' he claimed.

Gehlot also targeted the central government over 'rising fuel prices, inflation, and unemployment'.

He said those who used to raise a hue and cry when the price of petrol was Rs 60 per litre during the previous UPA rule are now mum even when the cost of the fuel has crossed Rs 100 per litre. ''They have no answer for this,'' he said.

During his visits to Bikaner, Churu, Sikar and Jaipur, Gehlot inspected camps organised under the 'Prashasan Gaon Ke Sang' campaign under which various relaxations are being given to people.

He also interacted with people in the camps. In a camp in Shahpura in Jaipur district, Gehlot addressed the people and reiterated that his government will complete a full tenure of five years and appealed to people to vote the Congress again to power in the next assembly elections. He also referred to the six MLAs, who joined the Congress from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and independent legislators and said that his government was saved last year because of the support of these MLAs or else he would have to resign from the post. ''Our government was saved because of these people, how can we forget that the BJP conspired to topple the government by sitting in Delhi. What was not done...you all know. These MLAs stayed with me in the hotel for 34 days. Be it the BSP MLAs, who joined the Congress or the independents. If they had not been there, I would have to resign,'' Gehlot said.

He said that numbers (of legislators) matter in democracy, and that 19 had gone (rebelled) during the last year's crisis but he managed to maintain the magic figure to save the government. It is noteworthy that the Gehlot government was in trouble last year after the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs took a rebellious stand against Gehlot's leadership. However, the matter was resolved with the intervention of the party high command.

''All efforts of Amit Shah have failed here,'' he said.

