Amit Shah reviews BJP's preparation for UP Assembly polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections after meeting with the party in-charges and co-in-charges of the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:11 IST
Amit Shah chairing BJP meeting in Lucknow (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Before this, Shah also addressed a meeting of senior Karyakartas of BJP and released a book 'Antyodaya ko saakaar karta Uttar Pradesh'.

Earlier on Friday, Shah launched 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive here as BJP gears up for the assembly polls early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide of 312 Assembly seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

