Amit Shah reviews BJP's preparation for UP Assembly polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections after meeting with the party in-charges and co-in-charges of the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections after meeting with the party in-charges and co-in-charges of the state. Before this, Shah also addressed a meeting of senior Karyakartas of BJP and released a book 'Antyodaya ko saakaar karta Uttar Pradesh'.
Earlier on Friday, Shah launched 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive here as BJP gears up for the assembly polls early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide of 312 Assembly seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. (ANI)
