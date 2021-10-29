Left Menu

PM Modi meets Italian counterpart Mario Draghi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and the two leaders are expected to discuss issues of bilateral and mutual interests.Prime Minister Modi, who arrived here earlier in the day at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, was received by Draghi upon his arrival at Palazzo Chigi for their first in-person meeting.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:13 IST
PM Modi meets Italian counterpart Mario Draghi
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and the two leaders are expected to discuss issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived here earlier in the day at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, was received by Draghi upon his arrival at Palazzo Chigi for their first in-person meeting. He was also accorded a guard of honour.

''Synergising the India-Italy Partnership! PM @narendramodi was received by the Italian PM Mario Draghi, as he arrived at Palazzo Chigi for their first in-person meeting. Both leaders inspected the guard of honour before proceeding for delegation level talks,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow, the UK, at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021